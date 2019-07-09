Vehicle Drives Off Glacier’s Sun Road

A vehicle went 40 feet down an embankment after someone drove off the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park on Monday afternoon.

The crash near Packer’s Roost was one of more than a half-dozen incidents Monday that kept Glacier Park rangers busy.

According to park officials, rangers responded to a report of a car crash near Packer’s Roost, a few miles west of the Loop, at about 5 p.m. Monday. The driver of the car had apparently driven off the road when they swerved to avoid hitting another car that had stopped so that the occupants could look at a bear.

Rangers rescued three people from the crashed vehicle; two were taken to the hospital via ambulance and a third went via the A.L.E.R.T. helicopter. Rangers had to cut a number of trees along the road to drag the vehicle back on the road.

The incident snarled traffic on the Sun Road for nearly three hours.

While this was happening, rangers also responded to a report of a visitor who had fallen off a horse and broke their ankle at Lake Josephine. That person was transported to the hospital via the A.L.E.R.T. helicopter.

Rangers also helped get a baby out of a locked car, looked for two different missing parties, responded to a bear versus car collision, a DUI arrest in Many Glacier and a lost dog at Logan Pass.

Park officials remind visitors that even the smallest incident can result in major traffic delays on the Sun Road.

“Unexpected incidents in the park can have significant consequences for visitors,” said Superintendent Jeff Mow. “Always carry extra food and water, even if you are not planning on hiking into the backcountry. You should always plan for the unplanned, including delays along the road or elsewhere.”

Glacier National Park law enforcement and emergency services calls are up 40 percent over 2018, according to park officials. Total calls for service are up 500 to date over 2018.