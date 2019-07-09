Wild Wings Returns to Whitefish Community Library

Beth Watne, executive director of Montana Wild Wings Recovery Center, holds Duncan, a male red-tailed hawk, during a presentation at the Whitefish Community Library on July 12, 2018. Beacon File Photo

Montana Wild Wings Recovery, a wildlife rehabilitation and education organization, is bringing birds to the Whitefish Community Library on July 11 at 10:30 a.m. for its annual Wild Wings event.

The popular free event, which typically features anywhere from seven to 10 birds, including falcons and pigmy and horned owls, among other raptors, will take place on the grassy lawn area east of the building.

Montana Wild Wings Recovery houses injured birds that can no longer survive in the wild. The raptors are the basis of the organization’s education program, which gives bird lovers and curious minds of all ages an opportunity to see birds up close and learn more about them.

Wild Wings, which lasts a little over an hour depending on how the birds are feeling, is part of a series of events for Whitefish Community Library’s “Summer Reading Challenge.”

The library is located at 9 Spokane Ave. in Whitefish.

For more information about Whitefish Community Library and “Summer Reading Challenge” events, call (406) 862-9914. To learn more about Montana Wild Wings Recovery, visit www.wildwingsrecovery.org.