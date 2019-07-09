Wildfire Burning on the Flathead Reservation

The first notable wildfire of the year in Northwest Montana is burning on the Flathead Indian Reservation near Arlee.

The lightning-sparked Arlee Northwest Fire has burned 24 acres about 2 miles northwest of Arlee, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The fire is currently burning in grass and timber.

Two engines and an eight-person handcrew have been dispatched to try and contain the fire. As of Tuesday evening, the blaze was approximately 20 percent contained.

On Tuesday, prior to the fire being reported, CSKT officials asked residents to be vigilant as vegetation continues to dry out. Fire danger is currently moderate but getting “closer” to high, officials said.