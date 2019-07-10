Real Estate Market Trends

During which quarter of the year do the greatest (or least) quantity of homes sell? Q2 (April through June) runs amazingly neck-and-neck with Q3 (July through September) (see chart). For first quarter sales quantities, over the past five years, the slow uptick shot upwards noticeably in 2019. Q2 sales quantities have been almost identical, for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Eyes are on sales quantities for Q3 2019, which we’ve only just begun, as Q3 2017 showed a 15 percent spike over surrounding years. Outside of that spike, Q3 sales quantities have also been amazingly consistent for three of the past four years. The Q4 units sold grouping shows a nearly linear stair-stepped growth over these past four years.

Q4 quantities were encroaching upon Q3 numbers, in 2018. One might summarize the chart as depicting a healthy picture of stability and manageable growth.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.