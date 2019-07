When: July 12-14 at 10 a.m.

Where: Depot Park in Kalispell

More info: www.hockadaymuseum.org

Support the Hockaday Museum of Art and enjoy delicious food and drinks at the Flathead Valley’s premier arts, crafts and music festival. Browse the artwork of over 100 juried local and visiting artists and craftsmen. Daily tickets are $4, a weekend pass is $5, and children age 6 and under are admitted free.