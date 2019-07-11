Kalispell Bar Opens on Main Street

The Kalispell Bar as seen on July 8, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Kalispell Bar, located at 110 Main St. adjacent to the historic Kalispell Grand Hotel, is now open.

The bar, which is the only full-liquor establishment on Main Street in downtown Kalispell, opened June 18 and serves a drinks-only menu Tuesday through Friday evenings from 4 to 9 p.m.

Kalispell Bar’s menu features six Montana beers on tap, a selection of wine by the glass, hard ciders and seltzers and a full bar.

While there is no food on the menu, guests can bring in their own fare or order from surrounding restaurants. Complimentary snacks like pretzels and peanuts are also available.

The intimate space features booths and high-top tables in addition to bar seating.

Drink specials and specialty cocktails featuring products from local distilleries will soon be added to the bar’s drink list.

For more information, call the Kalispell Bar at (406) 752-8011.