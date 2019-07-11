Montana State Employee Detained After Lockdown

Montana State University’s police chief says a university worker is in custody after a campus lockdown during which people were ordered to stay in locked rooms with window blinds drawn.

Chief Frank Parrish tells ABC Fox Montana that the worker’s employment was in the process of being terminated when he wrote a social media post that referenced violence and said he was suicidal.

The TV station reports authorities were concerned that the man owned at least three guns.

The campus was locked down while MSU, Bozeman and Gallatin County law enforcement officers searched for the man.

No weapons were found.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.