12:19 a.m. A Libby man said he asked his neighbors to stop lighting off fireworks at such an early hour since Independence Day was over. The neighbors responded by lighting off even more fireworks.

12:37 a.m. A man who was arrested in Libby was pretty combative.

2:47 a.m. A Libby woman called 911 because she found a bat flying around her home. She locked the critter inside a bathroom until law enforcement could come and apprehend the animal.

6:51 a.m. A BNSF Railway employee called 911 because there were about 20 cows standing by the train tracks. The employee was worried that a passing train would hit them.

7:42 a.m. A car hit a deer.

12:13 p.m. A dog bit a man in Libby.

1:40 p.m. A dog was chasing a deer.

3:11 p.m. A bike was stolen.

4:57 p.m. A Libby woman called to report that her neighbor is constantly speeding through the neighborhood and sometimes throws trash on her lawn.

6:43 p.m. Someone saw smoke or fog.

6:44 p.m. A dog was on the loose.