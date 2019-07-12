Glacier Park International Airport Receives $5.7 Million for Terminal Expansion

Glacier Park International Airport has received $5.7 million in federal funds to help pay for its ongoing terminal expansion and the purchase of new firefighting equipment.

The money was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and comes on the heels of two other major FAA grants GPIA has received in recent years: a $7.5 million grant in 2017 and a $2 million grant in 2018.

GPIA is currently in the midst of a three-year expansion project that will add about 40,000 square feet to the terminal area.

“This grant is critical to Glacier Park International Airport’s capital improvement program and to ensure the safety of the traveling public as airport traffic in the Flathead increases,” airport director Rob Ratkowski said. “Continued support from the Federal Aviation Administration and our congressional delegation makes consistent progress possible for our facility and we’re grateful to have their backing.”

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester played a major role in securing the grant and said improvements to the state’s air infrastructure are critical to helping the economy.

“In a state as big as Montana, air travel is critical to keeping folks connected and this grant will make air travel in and out of the Flathead quicker, safer, and more reliable than ever,” Tester said. “Whether it’s by increasing tourism, facilitating business, or helping families and friends stay connected, our airports make our way of life possible.”

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines also played a major role in securing funds for GPIA and other airports in the state, including Missoula International Airport.

“It is one of my highest priorities to ensure Montana has the infrastructure needed to help our economy grow,” Daines said. “These grants will ensure that our airports in Missoula and Glacier Park have the most up to date equipment and resources necessary for not only Montana’s strong tourism industry but aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles as well.”