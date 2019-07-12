Man Who Crashed Car into Federal Building Pleads Not Guilty

BOZEMAN — A man who crashed his car into a federal building in downtown Bozeman in what investigators say was an attempt to destroy the facility has pleaded not guilty.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 54-year-old William Hutton appeared in federal court in Missoula on Thursday on charges of destruction of government property and attempted destruction of government property.

Investigators say he drove into the entrance Monday and planned to get to the maintenance room, disconnect the gas lines and ignite the building. According to court records, Hutton said he believed he could “level the building.”

Investigators say Hutton told them he was angry with the government because of a sexual abuse conviction in 2003 while he worked at Yellowstone National Park. Online jail records don’t indicate if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.