When: July 13 at 7 a.m.

Where: Lakeside Elementary School

More info: www.lakesidecommunityclub.wildapricot.org

Enjoy a day of family fun while supporting the community. This event kicks off with a pancake breakfast at the Gathering Plane followed by a silent auction, parade, watermelon-eating contest, duck races and more. The Lakeside Community Club hosts this annual community fair and all proceeds are used to meet the charitable needs of the community.