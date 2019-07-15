Law Enforcement Investigating Suspicious Death

Updated: 9:50 p.m. July 15

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder at a home on Lenwood Lane in Kalispell.

Sheriff Brian Heino said law enforcement received information at about 5 p.m. Monday regarding an incident at a home on Lenwood Lane near Woodland Park. When they arrived they found a deceased adult male. Heino was unable to offer specifics about how the man died.

Heino said at least one person of interest has been taken into custody and is currently being held on an unrelated charge.

Law enforcement are also asking the public’s help to find a possible witness who left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The Sheriff’s Office believe someone left the scene in a blue Ford pickup truck with rhino lined rocker panels from either the late 1980s or early 1990s. Anyone who sees a vehicle fitting that description is encouraged to call law enforcement at (406) 758-5585.

The incident remains under investigation.