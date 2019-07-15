Solution to Climate Crisis is Carbon Tax Refund

If you’re not woke to the climate crisis, we can only have so much in common. I still respect you, admire you, defer to you where appropriate. I like you and love you as a child of God. But everything is a stake. There are endless headlines each written to vie for your attention. Sorting out the single cause from that fray took time. Some things are urgent. Some things will cause negative impact in a way that is easier to connect the dots at this time. But discern that there is a problem among all the other headlines, which if we don’t get solved nothing is solved. I enjoy my family. There are many lighthearted moments in my life. My best friends will be those fighting alongside me. I’m just a small player in this struggle. Just like civil rights was a struggle for so many other than those whose names we know best. If the lighthearted is nothing but a distraction from reaching the solution, I’m not interested in distractions. But we need relaxation and humor to be healthy. My kids turning out right is my No. 1 priority. The climate fight ties into raising kids right and giving them a future, doing what I can for their world. The solution is not individual sacrifices of the lifestyle we’ve worked hard to reach. The solution is carbon tax refund.

Matthew Lamberts

Bigfork