Bullock, Montana Reach Deal Over Security Detail Payments

HELENA – Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has reached a deal to keep his Montana Highway Patrol security detail with him on the presidential campaign trail.

Montana Public Radio reports Attorney General Tim Fox had ordered a stop because the troopers were accompanying him on business that was completely focused on election to another public office.

Bullock has made repeated trips to Iowa, New York and elsewhere since announcing his candidacy in May for the Democratic nomination for president.

Bullock Chief of Staff Ali Bovingdon expressed concern in a response to Fox about how security changes would affect Bullock and his family’s safety.

The two offices agreed earlier this month to continue the state security details, but the governor’s campaign will reimburse the state for the detail’s travel, lodging and meals expenses.