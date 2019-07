2 p.m. A man was “yelling at no one.”

2:37 p.m. A Kalispell man said that he needed to get a hold of the President of the United States of America.

2:41 p.m. A child was locked in a car.

11:30 p.m. Two suspicious men were sitting outside a local Taco Bell.

11:56 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her boyfriend was missing. She called a bit later and said he had been found.