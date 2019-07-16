Search for Missing Man in Glacier Park Enters Second Week

The search for a missing Whitefish man in Glacier National Park is entering its second week.

Mark Sinclair, 66, was last seen on the Highline Trail on July 8 between Haystack Butte and Granite Park Chalet.

On Tuesday, park officials stated that no new clues have turned up in the search for Sinclair, but that rangers are still combing the area along the Highline Trail and around Granite Park Chalet. Steep, treacherous terrain, inclement weather and even bears have challenged search crews. Officials said that the ground search would likely be suspended later this week unless something substantive is discovered.

Helicopters are also being used in the search for Sinclair, but dense vegetation makes it hard to spot people on the ground. Search teams are also using drones and infrared flights.

Last week, the park service asked the public for any information about Sinclair’s disappearance. Officials said they have received an “abundance of information” from the public and have pursued every lead but still nothing has revealed his whereabouts.

The public is urged to continue to report information that may lead to Sinclair’s whereabouts, including sightings and any discovery of his belongings, by calling (406) 888-7077.

Sinclair was wearing all gray or nondescript clothing (possibly in shorts), a yellow bandana around his neck, a gray waist fanny pack, and no hat when he went missing. His hair is completely white and he may have a beard that is white as well. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

This weekend, the Highline Trail was closed from Logan Pass to Granite Park Chalet because a subadult grizzly bear was charging visitors and approaching search teams who are looking for Sinclair. During one encounter, a visitor deployed bear spray. As of Tuesday, the Highline Trail remains closed and will be reopened once rangers conduct two patrols in a row where they do not encounter the bear. Visitors can still access the Granite Park Chalet via The Loop or Swiftcurrent Pass. For the latest trail statuses, visit https://home1.nps.gov/applications/glac/infobull/closures.cfm.