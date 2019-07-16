The Shack Opens in Front of Ferndale Market

The Shack, a new burger, hot dog and ice cream eatery has opened in the parking lot in front of the Ferndale Market near Bigfork.

The Shack will host a grand-opening celebration on Saturday, July 20 featuring free ice cream cones for kids and 20 percent off of everything else the restaurant offers.

The order-at-the-window restaurant offers a menu designed to keep it simple, with burgers and hot dogs right off the grill and ice cream for dessert, as well as new outdoor seating for guests to enjoy.

The space was made with the community in mind and intended to be a spot for locals, river-floaters and anyone looking for a place to meet to sit down, eat and talk to each other.

The Shack is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and is located at 1845 MT Highway 209.