The 16th annual Waterton-Glacier Science and History Day, an event in which scientists and historians of Waterton-Glacier National Peace Park offer insight into their research, is July 23 at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Mary Visitor Center in Glacier National Park.

Speakers at the event include scientists and historians who conduct research in Glacier and Waterton Lakes national parks. The free event is open to all ages.

This year’s program includes four sessions covering topics of fire ecology and social science, history, aquatic ecosystems and wildlife.

Within the hour-long sessions, speakers will cover a range of research, including the connections between bumblebees, berries and bears, unique wooden boat heritage, bison hunting, ecosystems following wildfires and more.

The gathering is held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a packed meal for the hour-long lunch break.

The Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center helps to coordinate the Science and History Day each summer.

Info at www.nps.gov/rlc/crown/science-history_agenda.htm.