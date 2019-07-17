Former East Glacier School Teacher Admits to Sexually Assaulting Students

A former East Glacier Park elementary school teacher has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two of her former students.

Sierra Shawnee Taylor, 36, of East Glacier Park, appeared in U.S. District Court in Great Falls on July 17, three months after she was initially charged with sexually abusing minors. Taylor, who is also known as Sierra Schildt, will be sentenced in November and could face up to 15 years in prison plus a $225,000 fine.

According to federal prosecutors, Taylor was employed at the East Glacier Elementary School in 2014 and 2015. During her time there she entered into a sexual relationship with an eighth-grade student between the ages of 12 and 15. Prosecutors found evidence that Taylor also had sex with another boy in 2012.