UPDATE: Power Restored to 9,820 FEC Members in Whitefish Area

Power was restored by 5 p.m. Wednesday to more than 9,800 Flathead Electric Cooperative members left in the dark when a tree branch knocked out a transmission line in the Whitefish area, causing a widespread outage that also affected traffic signals along the U.S. Highway 93 and Montana Highway 40 corridors.

According to Flathead Electric Cooperative’s outage map, the five outages affected 9,820 of its members for about an hour. The transmission line is located on Whitefish Stage Road.

According to a press release from the Montana Department of Transportation, crews worked quickly to resolve the widespread outages, which affected all of Whitefish and parts of Happy Valley.

For questions regarding the outage, contact Flathead Electric Dispatch at (406) 751-4449.