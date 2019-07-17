Real Estate Market Trends

Last week we looked at countywide home sales, for the past five years, by quarter. Now let’s see the land sales numbers (see chart). Last year’s second quarter land sales quantities were almost off the chart in the second quarter. 2018 was a banner year, as only the fourth quarter showed a drop from 2017 numbers.

Thus far, 2019 numbers show a pull-back from 2018 quarterly sales. 2018 had the best numbers of the prior four years (Q1, Q2 and Q3). We will know in six weeks what whether 2019 numbers indicate a consistent curtailment over 2018, or if the market catches up to (or overtakes) any prior upward trends.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.