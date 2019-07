When: Saturday, July 20, at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Great Northern Bar in Whitefish

More info: greatnorthernbar.com

Cap off your Saturday with the New Wave Time Trippers. This wildly talented party band featuring Nick Spear, Don Caverly, Marco Forcone and Matthew Bussard will be rocking the house all night long. The Time Trippers create a total ‘80’s experience with both a visual and music show from the decade of decadence.