Can I Have The Ferret?

1:31 a.m. There was a loud party in the woods.

3:22 a.m. Some youths were revving their engines, much to the dismay of the neighbors.

8:22 a.m. Someone found some finger prints that they thought local law enforcement should see.

8:56 a.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 to report that there was a suspicious truck parked in front of her house.

10:08 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because she had read in the police blotter that law enforcement rescued a ferret and she was curious if she could have it. Police informed her that they did not keep the ferret.

11:29 a.m. There was a man standing on the side of the road with a bright shirt.