Law Enforcement Identify Man Found Dead in Kalispell Home

Law enforcement have identified the man they believe was murdered inside his Kalispell home earlier this week.

Paul David Kellenberger, 67, was found dead in his home on Lenwood Lane near Woodland Park on Monday afternoon. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office have not offered any details publicly about how Kellenberger was killed. The man’s body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Another man was arrested shortly after the discovery of Kellenberger’s body and is currently being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on an unrelated charge. Law enforcement have not publicly identified that man.

Earlier in the week, law enforcement asked for the public’s help in finding another man driving a blue Ford pickup truck who had left the scene where Kellenberger was found dead shortly before deputies arrived. On Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Brian Heino said that detectives had spoken with that man and that he was not a person of interest in the murder.