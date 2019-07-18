Yellowstone Park Lookout Tower Burns After Lightning Strike

BOZEMAN — A fire lookout tower in Yellowstone National Park has burned after being struck by lightning.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the employee manning the Mount Holmes Fire Lookout reported the fire Tuesday.

Officials say the tower sat on top of Wyoming’s Mount Washburn, more than 100 miles south of Bozeman.

A photograph taken from a helicopter Wednesday shows the structure burned to the ground, leaving only its stone foundation.

The tower was built in 1931 at an elevation of about 10,000 feet (3,048 meters).

A radio repeater was also damaged.

Officials say staff members were unable to fly to the site by helicopter Wednesday because of high winds, but plan to try again soon.

The park has temporarily closed the summit and part of the Mount Holmes Trail.