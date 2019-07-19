Kalispell Man Sent to Prison for Sexually Exploiting Children

A 24-year-old Kalispell man was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years supervised release for coercing young boys to send him sexually explicit videos and images of themselves.

Raymond Larry Edward Kennedy, a former U.S. Air Force member, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Missoula on July 19.

According to prosecutors, the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls and the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force opened up an investigation into Kennedy in February 2017. The investigation found that between July 2015 and June 2017, Kennedy used Snapchat to communicate with and share sexually explicit images of six different boys who lived in Great Falls, Bigfork and Kalispell.

Kennedy was discharged from the Air Force in February 2017.