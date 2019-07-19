New Polson Pickleball Courts Open

A collaborative effort to build three new pickleball courts has been completed in Polson, with the courts now ready for use.

The City of Polson, individuals, businesses and organizations joined together to repurpose and paint old city basketball courts, between Division Street and the Mariners baseball field, into the new pickleball courts in the first phase of the project.

The second phase included $10,000 worth of fencing and the installation of permanent nets. The City of Polson donated time and maintenance to match funds received from St. Joseph Medical Center, the Greater Polson Community Foundation, Friends of Regional Parks and Trails, Glacier Bank and generous individuals.

The third phase will include three more courts. Laying the asphalt surface is expected to cost $20,000 more than on the first three courts because the project will start from bare ground. After the asphalt is cured, the new courts will be painted while nets and fencing will be installed. The total cost of the phase will be $50,000.

The driving force behind the project was Polson hosting the 2017 and 2018 Montana Senior Olympics. Pickleball was the most popular activity of the 15 offered, but tennis courts at an elementary school and middle school gym were the only options to accommodate the event, according to a press release. The sport is generally popular in the city as well.

Fundraising is ongoing. The City of Polson will match grant monies and donations. All businesses and individuals are invited to participate in the Banner Sponsorship Program. To make a donation, go to City Hall and fill out a donation form.