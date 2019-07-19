Sixteen Local Players Invited to East-West Shrine Game

Flathead High School senior running back Blake Counts carries in the open field at the annual crosstown football game, Sept. 21, 2018 at Legends Stadium in Kalispell. Beacon File Photo

Montana’s premier all-star football game will be held on July 20 in Butte and feature a long list of Flathead Valley gridiron standouts.

The 73rd annual East-West Shrine Game is the oldest continuously running high school all-star game in the country, going strong since 1947. Each year, Montana’s top players are selected to compete in the contest, which raises money and awareness for the orthopedic and burn care available at Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane.

Led by Flathead High School with the most selections, the valley’s schools have 16 players altogether on the West’s roster: Ethan Baines (Glacier), Dillon Botner (Whitefish), Blake Counts (Flathead), Anders Epperly (Bigfork), Logan Gilliard (Bigfork), Carver Gilman (Whitefish), Tanner Gove (Columbia Falls), Anthony Jones (Flathead), Gage Karlin (Columbia Falls), Sebastian Koch (Flathead), Jaden MacNeil (Flathead), Colten McPhee (Columbia Falls), Drew Morgan (Columbia Falls), Andrew Siderius (Flathead), Randy Stultz (Bigfork) and Keegan Wold (Whitefish).

For more information, visit www.montanaeastwestshrinegame.org.