Tanko Advances to National Cup XVIII Finals

Lily Tanko, who will be a sophomore at Flathead High School in the fall, is a member of the Wyoming-based U-17 High Plains Select team that is preparing for the National Cup XVIII Finals in Commerce City, Colorado on July 19-23.

As a freshman, Tanko maintained a 4.0 GPA and started varsity on the Bravettes’ soccer team. She was one of only three freshmen girls in the state to be named Class AA all-conference. Tanko was then invited to play on the U-17 High Plains Select team, a college-showcase girls soccer program.

In late June, Tanko’s High Plains Select squad competed in the U.S. Club Soccer Regional Championship Tournament in Seattle and advanced to the Regional Finals. The girls were crowned regional champions on July 1 to advance to the national finals.

A press release stated that Tanko is the youngest player in the Flathead Valley to advance to the National Cup Finals.