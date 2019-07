When: Monday, July 22, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Bibler Home & Gardens in Kalispell

More info: biblergardens.org

The Flathead Valley Community College Foundation presents an evening of wine, exquisite hors d’oeuvres and live music. Guests will experience a splendid summer evening surrounded by acres of colorful annuals and perennials in full bloom highlighted by stunning views. Tickets are $60 per person or $110 per couple. Proceeds benefit Flathead Valley Community College student scholarships.