Time to Ban Non-Sanctioned Fireworks

The influx of people in the Flathead Valley is incredible. The reasons are obvious; beautiful natural surroundings, relatively few people and reasonable home and land prices. Everyone wants to own a piece of paradise.

Over the past three-five years, the changes to this area are becoming more apparent and dramatic. Joni Mitchell’s warning sirens are deafening.

Was anybody else astonished by the “war zone” demonstrations held on Whitefish Lake to celebrate our country’s birthday? The organized fireworks display was breathtaking. The unorganized/impromptu vigilante-style bombardments were, at the very least, an embarrassment, and most probably responsible for human injuries and environmental damage. It has gotten way out of hand.

Since our local and vacationing residents can’t seem to act responsibly when celebrating the Fourth, I call for the city of Whitefish to ban all non-sanctioned fireworks on and around the lake before our beautiful community is burned to a crisp.

Jim Corbett

Whitefish