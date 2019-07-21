American Prairie Reserve to Hold Drawing for Buffalo Hunt

HELENA — A nonprofit group trying to create the nation’s largest nature reserve in central Montana is planning a buffalo hunt on its land later this year.

American Prairie Reserve officials say the quota will be 20 based on the approximately 800 bison in the privately owned herd. They will hold a drawing on Aug. 1 in which 16 people will be randomly selected.

Six tags will go to residents who live near the reserve, four to Montana residents, four to members of the Fort Peck, Fort Belknap or Rocky Boy tribes and two more to the general public.

The fee is $300.

Four tags will be donated to local charities for fundraising.

Reserve superintendent Damien Austin says limited hunts serve as a management tool to check the bison population.