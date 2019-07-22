Head-on Crash Snarls Traffic on Sun Road

Multiple people were injured and one person was taken to the hospital after a head-on collision on the Going-to-the-Sun Road on Monday.

The two-car crash happened shortly before noon near the John’s Lake Trailhead, just north of the Lake McDonald Lodge. According to spokesperson Lauren Alley, the crash happened when a driver fell asleep at the wheel and drifted into the opposing lane. The road was down to just one lane of traffic for about two hours.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was in stable condition.

The crash was cleared by 2 p.m.