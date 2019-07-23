Jess Roper, Logan Lindholm Win Beacon Pro-Scratch

Chuck Eble and Ryan Malby made a late charge with a blistering final round but the Kalispell team of Jess Roper and Logan Lindholm shot 66-65 to win the 12th annual Flathead Beacon Pro-Scratch Invitational on July 23.
The annual two-day tournament at Bigfork’s Eagle Bend Golf Club and Kalispell’s Northern Pines Golf Club concluded Tuesday, and Eble and Malby roared up the leaderboard with a 62 after posting a 70 on day one, but ultimately fell one stroke short. Gary McCord and Greg Tryhus (66-66—132) tied for second.
Beacon owner Maury Povich and partner Lon Hinkle, the defending event champions, finished eighth (70-66—136).
Roper is the head professional and club manager at Village Greens Golf Course in Kalispell. His partner, Lindholm, won the 2018 Montana Match Play Championship and 2013 Montana State Mid-Amateur tournament.
The annual Beacon Pro-Scratch brings together some of the top professional and amateur golfers throughout Montana for a better-ball tournament. This year’s event drew 37 total teams.
12th Annual Flathead Beacon Pro-Scratch Invitational
Eagle Bend Golf Club/Northern Pines Golf Club
July 22-23
Jess Roper/Logan Lindholm, 66-65—131
Ryan Malby/Chuck Eble, 70-62—132
Gary McCord/Greg Tryhus, 66-66—132
Jeff Dooley/Jonny Cielak, 67-66—133
John Jacobs/Rick Reimers, 66-67—133
Tyler Martin/Tyler Erickson, 69-65—134
Jim Mee/Tyler Palmer, 68-67—135
Lon Hinkle/Maury Povich, 70-66—136
Jake Wilson/Les Jessop, 73-64—137
Cameron Milton/Paull Veroulis, 70-68—138
Gary Nye/Scott Gottsche, 67-71—138
Tim Olson/Shawn Tucker, 70-68—138
Connor Sproull/Bob Hasquet, 69-69—138
Brian Beach/Jose Chirino, 72-67—139
Brad Palin/Max Toenjes, 67-72—139
Kyle Poore/Kyle Mittlestadt, 74-65—139
Brian Grosswiler/Scott Grosswiler, 72-68—140
Michael Horner/Brady Kirkeby, 71-69—140
Scott Longenecker/Rich Franco, 71-69—140
Geoffrey Buchanan/Sean Ryan, 72-69—141
Kyle Long/Dean Chisholm, 71-70—141
David Baucom/Larry Lippon, 74-68—142
Casey Keyser/Ryan Buls, 72-70—142
Greg VanNatta/Brian Sherman, 73-69—142
Cody Olson/Conor Rooney, 72-71—143
Kyle Parker/Brett Damaskos, 74-69—143
Harrison Taylor/Jason Winkler, 73-70—143
John Kane/Barrett McDonald, 77-67—144
Adam Long/Ross Bartell, 73-71—144
Mike Lyons/Mike Lyons Jr., 73-72—145
Tom Clary/Ron Ramsey, 73-73—146
Steve Stevens/Paul Ianniello, 73-74—147
Joe Arriaga/Jim Marsh, 74-74—148
Chris Nowlen/Matt Sheridan, 76-72—148
Ian Kindy/John Haddock, 78-71—149
Mike Wynne/Blu Funk, 77-73—150
Andrew Binney/James Williams, 78-73—151