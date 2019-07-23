Jess Roper, Logan Lindholm Win Beacon Pro-Scratch

Chuck Eble and Ryan Malby made a late charge with a blistering final round but the Kalispell team of Jess Roper and Logan Lindholm shot 66-65 to win the 12th annual Flathead Beacon Pro-Scratch Invitational on July 23.

The annual two-day tournament at Bigfork’s Eagle Bend Golf Club and Kalispell’s Northern Pines Golf Club concluded Tuesday, and Eble and Malby roared up the leaderboard with a 62 after posting a 70 on day one, but ultimately fell one stroke short. Gary McCord and Greg Tryhus (66-66—132) tied for second.

Beacon owner Maury Povich and partner Lon Hinkle, the defending event champions, finished eighth (70-66—136).

Roper is the head professional and club manager at Village Greens Golf Course in Kalispell. His partner, Lindholm, won the 2018 Montana Match Play Championship and 2013 Montana State Mid-Amateur tournament.

The annual Beacon Pro-Scratch brings together some of the top professional and amateur golfers throughout Montana for a better-ball tournament. This year’s event drew 37 total teams.