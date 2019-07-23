Owen Riddle Claims Third Montana 200

Washington native Owen Riddle took home the checkered flag at the 29th annual Montana 200 at Montana Raceway Park in Kalispell on July 20, winning the Flathead Valley’s premier stock car race for the third time in his career.

Riddle also finished first in the 200 in 2015 and 2017. He topped Preston Peltier and Jason Jefferson in this year’s event to take home the $10,000 top prize.

Racing continues at Montana Raceway Park through Sept. 7. For more information, including a schedule of upcoming events, visit www.mtracewaypark.com.