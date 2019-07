When: Wednesday, July 24, through, Sunday, July 28

Where: Columbia Falls

More info: cfallsheritagedays.com

Heritage Days is a celebration of Columbia Fall’s history and includes numerous events, like a car show, three-on-three basketball tournament, parade and carnival, and he famous running of the horses through downtown. On Saturday, July 27, there will vendors and live music at Marantette Park. For a schedule of events, visit cfallsheritagedays.com.