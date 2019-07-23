Verizon-Cellular Plus Donates Backpacks to Local Kids

To help kids prepare for the new school year, Verizon-Cellular Plus will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies. The backpacks will be available at the store’s Kalispell locations on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Verizon-Cellular Plus gathered the backpacks with help from employees, vendor partners and customers. Many of the backpacks were collected through an employee donation program. The store is also accepting donations from customers. Each backpack donated to one of their stores will be given to a child from that local area.

To get one of the free backpacks, parents can bring their child with them to one of the store’s locations. No purchase is necessary to receive one. There are a limited number of backpacks available, and they will be given out while supplies last.

Backpacks can be collected at Cellular Plus’ two Kalispell locations, at 1194 US Highway 2 East, and at 1805 Highway 93 South.