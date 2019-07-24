Firefighters Battle 200 Acre Blaze on Flathead Reservation

Updated: 9:25 p.m., July 24

-Moss Ranch Fire has burned 200 acres as of Tuesday night -Nenemay Road is closed south of Sloan’s Bridge -Red Flag Warning issued for east of the divide through Thursday

Firefighters are trying to corral a 200-acre fire that started on Tuesday on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

The Moss Ranch Fire is located 14 miles southwest of Ronan and as of late Wednesday was 10 percent contained. Officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire said the fire was caused by a lightning strike on Tuesday. At least three other lightning-caused fires were reported on the reservation Tuesday. All of those fires were less than an acre and have been contained.

Nenemay Road, south of Sloan’s Bridge, has been closed. No structures are threatened at this time.

A Type III incident management team has been assigned to the fire and multiple helicopters are being used to drop water on the fire.

A number of small spot fires have been reported across Northwest Montana in recent days but firefighters have been able to keep most of the blazes contained. Hot weather is expected to increase the fire danger in the coming days.

East of the divide, a red flag warning has been issued for much of north central Montana, including the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, through Thursday night.