We’re Gonna Get You Home, Cow

6:20 a.m. A creepy vehicle was parked behind a rock pile.

8:11 a.m. A toddler called 911.

9:13 a.m. A dog was on the loose near the airport.

10:23 a.m. A Whitefish woman called law enforcement to ask about why the “train was honking at something last night.” It usually doesn’t honk by her house. She suspected that maybe someone had left their car on the train tracks, but dispatch advised the woman that BNSF Railway probably would have called law enforcement if a train hit a car.

11:10 a.m. A Whitefish woman wanted to know “what the rules are for when your husband locks you out of the house.”

12:04 p.m. A Bigfork resident called with concerns about her neighbor’s minihorse.

2:10 p.m. A child playing a game on what they believed was a deactivated cellphone called 911.

3 p.m. Someone called to report that a missing person was found. Turns out he had been living in his truck.

3:33 p.m. A man hit an unidentified object while driving and now gas was pouring out of his vehicle.

4:52 p.m. A Marion woman called to report she’s having trouble with her husband’s ex-girlfriend.

5:54 p.m. Someone reported finding a small puppy.

6:21 p.m. An uncooperative dog was found on Cooperative Way.

6:42 p.m. A Kalispell hotel room was destroyed.

6:44 p.m. A Whitefish resident called to complain about someone blasting loud music. It turned out to be an entire music festival. The resident was informed that there was nothing that could be done because the county does not have a noise ordinance.

7:13 p.m. A cow crossed the road.

7:37 p.m. A man was texting while driving.

8:15 p.m. A good old-fashioned six-person campground fight was reported in Marion.

8:23 p.m. Someone stole mail.

8:25 p.m. A Kalispell man said his wife had been on a 24-hour bender and was now driving around town. He thought that was pretty unsafe.

8:28 p.m. Another person complained about the music festival in Whitefish.

8:49 p.m. A child was speeding around Woodland Park in a go-cart.

9:41 p.m. Another complaint about loud music.

9:49 p.m. Another call about the music festival, but this time they were complaining about traffic.

10:08 p.m. A sheriff’s deputy reported that he was on Tamarack Lane near Columbia Falls trying to help a cow find its way home.

10:27 p.m. Someone was shooting off fireworks behind the fire station.

10:56 p.m. Someone was shooting a gun down on Willow Glen Drive.

11:24 p.m. Someone on Browns Road was apparently still working on their stash of fireworks from the Fourth of July, much to the dismay of the neighbors.

11:33 p.m. Someone apparently drunk-dialed 911 from a wedding.