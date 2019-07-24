New Forest Supervisor Takes Over on the Kootenai

The Kootenai National Forest has a new supervisor.

Chad Benson replaced interim forest supervisor Cheryl Probert on July 22. Probert came to the Kootenai earlier this year on a temporary assignment from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Idaho where she is supervisor.

Benson was born in Plains and has worked for the U.S. Forest Service in a number of roles since the 1990s across Montana and Idaho, including on the Lolo, Clearwater, Custer Gallatin, and Kootenai national forests. He has a bachelors degree in engineering science from Montana Tech in Butte.

As Kootenai supervisor, Benson will oversee more than 2 million acres in Montana and Idaho.