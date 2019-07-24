Real Estate Market Trends

Are there generally more homes (single-family) on the market in spring, summer, winter or fall (see chart)? Looking back over the past five quarters, if you answered “summer!” you’d be correct (for the majority of home price ranges). Takeaways? Not much on the market – ever – in the $150,000 to $199,999 range. Greatest quantities are found in the $250,000 to $399,999 ranges.

Significant increases in market availability, comparing June 2018 (green bars) to now (blue bars), for half of the ranges (drops in availability in the lowest two ranges; very similar counts between these two periods for $250,000, $350,000 and $550,000 ranges).

How about duration (median by range) on market? Dashed lines match the colors of the respective ranges. Lower ranges are generally on the market for shorter periods; longer on market during winter, shorter during summers.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.