U.S. 93 Closed South of Whitefish Following Police Pursuit

Two Flathead County Sheriff's Office vehicles near an active crime scene in Happy Valley late Wednesday. Photo Courtesy of the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

Updated: 11 p.m., July 24

U.S. Highway 93 was closed south of Whitefish late Wednesday night following a high-speed police pursuit.

Sheriff Brian Heino said the pursuit began late Wednesday evening in Kalispell and ended near Happy Valley. The highway was closed between Meadow Lane and Hodgson Road.

Heino said there was no threat to the public but that the area where the chase ended was an “active crime scene” and that the highway would remain closed until law enforcement had finished their work.

Law enforcement was unable to publicly offer any details about the events leading up to the pursuit.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.