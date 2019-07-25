Cussing Youths

12:53 a.m. Youths were “running around cussing at people.”
12:14 a.m. A pet goose was killed.
12:17 a.m. A drunk guy was wandering down the street.
5:20 a.m. A man was passed out on the side of the road near Bad Rock Canyon.
6:45 a.m. A man trying to turn the volume up on his phone ended up calling 911 instead.
7:04 a.m. Someone got sprayed in the face with bear spray.
7:31 a.m. Two cows were on the run in Kalispell.
10:09 a.m. A Kalispell woman found a dead bat in her living room.
10:48 a.m. Someone called to complain about a deputy’s driving skills.
11:01 a.m. Someone was yelling.
11:59 a.m. Shoplifting was reported.
12:34 p.m. A golfer accidentally called 911.
1:16 p.m. Someone found a dog with a missing eye wandering around town.
2:46 p.m. A man fell in Whitefish.
4:24 p.m. An old lady was walking down the highway.
5:16 p.m. A Kalispell man found drugs.
5:20 p.m. Five cows were on the road.
6:50 p.m. Someone at the Whitefish music festival pocket-dialed 911.
8:41 p.m. A local man called to complain about his neighbors using fireworks. The man was informed that because the fireworks users live in the county they had a right to light fireworks. The caller “was not happy” with that answer.
10:25 p.m. Traffic problems were reported in Columbia Falls.
10:29 p.m. Another pocket dial was reported from the music festival.