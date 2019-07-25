Cussing Youths

12:53 a.m. Youths were “running around cussing at people.”

12:14 a.m. A pet goose was killed.

12:17 a.m. A drunk guy was wandering down the street.

5:20 a.m. A man was passed out on the side of the road near Bad Rock Canyon.

6:45 a.m. A man trying to turn the volume up on his phone ended up calling 911 instead.

7:04 a.m. Someone got sprayed in the face with bear spray.

7:31 a.m. Two cows were on the run in Kalispell.

10:09 a.m. A Kalispell woman found a dead bat in her living room.

10:48 a.m. Someone called to complain about a deputy’s driving skills.

11:01 a.m. Someone was yelling.

11:59 a.m. Shoplifting was reported.

12:34 p.m. A golfer accidentally called 911.

1:16 p.m. Someone found a dog with a missing eye wandering around town.

2:46 p.m. A man fell in Whitefish.

4:24 p.m. An old lady was walking down the highway.

5:16 p.m. A Kalispell man found drugs.

5:20 p.m. Five cows were on the road.

6:50 p.m. Someone at the Whitefish music festival pocket-dialed 911.

8:41 p.m. A local man called to complain about his neighbors using fireworks. The man was informed that because the fireworks users live in the county they had a right to light fireworks. The caller “was not happy” with that answer.

10:25 p.m. Traffic problems were reported in Columbia Falls.

10:29 p.m. Another pocket dial was reported from the music festival.