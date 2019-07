When: Thursdays at 5 p.m. through August 29

Where: Museum of Central School in Kalispell

More info: www.downtownkalispell.com/thursdayfest

Thursday!Fest is a free family-friendly event that boasts a food court, live music and a beer and wine garden for the adults, with face painting, a climbing wall, and other activities for the kids. Head downtown every Thursday evening through August to grab some food and check out the locally made crafts. Music begins at 5:30 p.m.