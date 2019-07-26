Kalispell Police Investigating Mysterious Death

The Kalispell Police Department was investigating the mysterious death of a man early Friday morning.

According to law enforcement, police received a report of a deceased male at a home on the southeast side of the city at about 12 a.m. July 26. Upon arrival, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation. Capt. Jim Wardensky said police do not believe there is a threat to public safety at this time, although he added that it was still “early on” in the investigation.

“The initial investigation doesn’t lead us to believe that there is a dangerous individual out there running around,” Wardensky said.