Fisherman Missing in Montana’s Boulder River Identified

BILLINGS — Authorities have released the name of a fisherman who went missing after falling into the Boulder River in south-central Montana.

The Billings Gazette reports 50-year-old Bradford Meadows fell into the river Wednesday and still has not been found.

Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg says fast-moving water and a waterfall about 300 feet (90 meters) downstream from where Meadows went into the water made for dangerous search conditions.

Searchers used drones and walked along the shoreline while wranglers from a nearby dude ranch also looked along the banks downstream from the waterfall, which has several tiers with a total drop of about 300 feet (90 meters).