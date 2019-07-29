Great Falls Teen Dies While Cliff-Diving Near Helena

HELENA — Authorities say a teenager has died while cliff-diving into the Missouri River north of Helena.

The Helena Independent Record reports 17-year-old David Delcomte of Great Falls jumped from a cliff about 40 feet (12 meters) Saturday and did not surface.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says search and rescue divers found the youth’s body in about 30 feet (9 meters) of water.

Dutton says the teen’s father dived into the water to try and locate his son but was unable to find him.

An autopsy was planned.