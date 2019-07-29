Kalispell Lakers Season Ends at State Tournament

The Billings Scarlets scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to send the Kalispell Lakers home from the Class AA Montana-Alberta American Legion state tournament in Billings on Sunday, July 28.

The Lakers, seeded third in the eight-team tournament, narrowly dropped each of their first two games in the tourney as their season came to a premature end. The Helena Senators scored a run in the top of the seventh inning on Saturday to beat the Lakers 3-2.

In Sunday’s finale, Kalispell rallied in its final at bat in regulation, plating the tying run when Thomas O’Connell reached on an error with two outs in the seventh. One inning later, however, Ben Egan doubled home two runs to put the Scarlets back in front and the Lakers left the tying runs on base in the bottom of the frame.

Kalispell went 14-10 in conference play during the regular season.