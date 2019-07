When: Wednesday, July 31, at 6 p.m.

Where: Woodland Park in Kalispell

More info: shakespeareintheparks.org

Directed by Kevin Asselin, experience the power, honor and rebellion displayed in the fight for the throne, as a young prince must live up to his father’s expectations in Henry IV Part I. Bring a picnic, a blanket, or a chair for a night of theater under the Big Sky. The show is free.