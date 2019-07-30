Dine and Dash

2:31 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he had spotted some notorious “dine and dashers” at his establishment.

2:33 p.m. A Kalispell man was passed out in his truck.

2:39 p.m. A man arrested by the Kalispell police back in January stopped by the cop shop to see if he could have his backpack back.

5:18 p.m. Someone pocket dialed 911.

5:25 p.m. A teenager ran away from home. They returned home about five minutes later.

6:59 p.m. A local party animal called 911 to ask what Kalispell’s open container laws were.

8:26 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that he saw someone “acting stupid.”

11:21 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend were screaming at each other on the front porch.